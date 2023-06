DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young on Wednesday will provide an update on a recent increase in gun violence.

Young will speak at the Daytona Beach Police Department headquarters at 1 p.m.

The police chief will discuss the department’s strategies dealing with gun violence and the recent increase in cases.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

News 6 will stream live at the top of this story.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: