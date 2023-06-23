Trial for man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer moved to Clay County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The murder trial for the man accused of shooting and killing a Daytona Beach police officer in June 2021 has relocated to Clay County.

The move comes after the attorneys for Othal Wallace requested a change of venue back in April. Wallace is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Officer Jason Raynor, who was shot in the head and died 55 days later in August 2021 from his injuries

According to the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which covers Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties, they considered the various factors when making its decision, including safety measures and protocols for each courthouse, accessibility, stipulation of the parties in selecting Clay County, community demographics, the area’s willingness to host the trial and more.

Court officials also considered moving the trial to Escambia, Santa Rosa, Bay or Lee counties.

This comes after Wallace’s trial, previously scheduled for April 3, was pushed back to July 31.

The 7th District State Attorney’s Office announced it would be seeking the death penalty against Wallace after the death of Raynor, who was shot in the line of duty while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

“The homicide was committed in the cold, calculated and premeditated manner,” State Attorney RJ Larizza said during a September 2021 news conference.

Raynor, who had been with the Daytona Beach Police Department for about three years, was rushed to the hospital in grave condition after he was shot in the head and remained in critical condition until officials said on Aug. 17 he died as the result of his injuries.

He was laid to rest on Aug. 23 in a tribute that took place across Volusia County.

The Daytona Beach Police Department marked one year since Raynor’s death with a public vigil.

Wallace was arrested following a multi-state manhunt 56 hours after the shooting. He previously faced a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer before an arrest warrant with an upgraded murder charge was served.

