State, Daytona Beach police chief to provide update in case against Othal Wallace

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The state attorney’s office and Daytona Beach police chief will be holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide updates in the case against Othal Wallace, the man accused of fatally shooting Officer Jason Raynor in June.

The 7th District State Attorney’s Office announced two weeks ago it would be seeking the death penalty against Wallace after the death of Officer Jason Raynor, 26, who died 55 days after being shot in the line of duty while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Raynor, who had been with the Daytona Beach Police Department for about three years, was rushed to Halifax Health in grave condition after he was shot in the head.

He had remained in critical condition following his surgery until officials said on Aug. 17 he died as the result of his injuries. Raynor was laid to rest on Aug. 23 in a tribute that took place across Volusia County.

Wallace was arrested after a multi-state manhunt 56 hours after the shooting. He previously faced a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer before an arrest warrant with an upgraded murder charge was served.