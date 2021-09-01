Tropical Storm Larry forms in Atlantic. Here’s what else is happening in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hello, Larry.

There’s a new tropical storm in the Atlantic as the National Hurricane Center early Wednesday said Larry formed 175 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Larry, packing sustained winds of 45 mph, was moving west at 20 mph.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The NHC’s projected path shows Larry taking a turn to the north as it becomes a Category 3 hurricane by early Saturday. Computer models show Larry well east of Puerto Rico early Monday.

It’s too soon to tell, however, where Larry will actually head.

Elsewhere, Ida, located near the Kentucky-West Virginia border early Wednesday, continued to bring rain to the United States after making landfall earlier this week in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane.

Ad

[RELATED: List of names for 2021 hurricane season]

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Kate, southeast of Bermuda, has 35 mph winds as it moves north-northwest at 9mph.

Kate is projected to stay out to sea.

Not quite as hot in Central Florida

And a broad area of low pressure is producing disorganized shower activity over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Some slow development of this system is possible over the next couple of days while it moves west or west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph toward Central America.

It has a 20% chance of tropical development in the coming days.

The next named storms will be called Mindy and Nicholas.

Sept. 10 marks the peak of hurricane season, which runs through November.