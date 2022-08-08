Trial date set for Othal Wallace, man accused of killing Daytona Beach officer

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Othal Wallace, the man facing first-degree murder charges for the death of a Daytona Beach police officer, will stand trial in April 2023 for the crime.

The judge in the case ruled Monday that jury selection would start in the case on April 3, 2023.

Wallace is accused of shooting Officer Jason Raynor in the head in June 2021. Raynor was investigating a suspicious vehicle at the time.

Raynor died 55 days later from the gunshot wound.

Wallace was arrested after a multi-state manhunt.

Wallace faces the death penalty if convicted.