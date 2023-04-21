Man accused of murdering Daytona Beach police officer due back in court

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2021 shooting death of a Daytona Beach police officer is due back in court for a hearing Friday morning after his attorneys filed a motion for change of venue because of “overwhelming, constant and pervasive” publicity.

Othal Wallace, 31, is accused of shooting Daytona Beach police Officer Jason Raynor in the head on June 23, 2021. Wallace was arrested in Georgia 56 hours after the shooting, and the 26-year-old officer died on Aug. 17.

Raynor, who had been with the police department for about three years, was laid to rest Aug. 23, just days after the state announced it would seek the death penalty in the case against Wallace.

The motion to change the venue to Alachua County, filed April 14, got a response from the state on Wednesday.

Assistant State Attorney Jason Lewis objected to the moving the case outside of the 7th Judicial Circuit for reasons cited by Wallace’s attorneys, suggesting instead that a venue in the northern counties of the 7th Circuit be used if the court decides a change of venue was necessary.

They (the Jacksonville and Orlando media markets) are geographically separated with very little crossover media between (them). The State asserts that there is little coverage in the Jacksonville media market serving the northern counties of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, from Volusia County and the Orlando media market. Media coverage of this case has been minimal and remote in time in the northern counties of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, allowing a fair and impartial jury to be seated in a convenient and timely manner. Assistant State Attorney Jason Lewis | STATE'S RESPONSE TO DEFENDANT'S MOTION FOR CHANGE OF VENUE

Wallace’s attorneys also filed a motion to dismiss or strike parts of the indictment with claims that Raynor — who was shot while investigating a suspicious vehicle — was in “lawful execution of a law enforcement duty at the time” and “unlawfully detained Mr. Wallace.”

Wallace’s trial is scheduled for July 31, following the tentative scheduling of an April 3 trial date that got pushed back in January.

His hearing begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

