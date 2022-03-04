Accused cop killer Othal Wallace will not stand trial until April 2023 at the earliest

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Othal Wallace, the man accused of shooting and killing Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor, appeared in court Friday for a hearing.

Wallace was flanked by his attorneys during the hearing in Volusia County court Friday.

The judge informed Wallace that his attorneys, who said they had been on his case for about a month, may not be qualified to serve in his criminal defense.

Wallace said that he had “been made aware” of those issues but said that his defense would be able to “bring someone in to handle” his defense and, as such, opted to stick with his current lawyers for the time being.

Wallace did not say much else during the hearing. A tentative date of April 3, 2023, was set for jury selection to begin Wallace’s murder trial.

If convicted on first-degree murder charges, Wallace could face the death penalty.

He is accused of shooting Raynor in the head on June 23, 2021 as the 26-year-old officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle, according to police.

Following the shooting, Wallace was arrested 56 hours later while hiding in Georgia.

Raynor, who had been with the Daytona Beach Police Department for about three years, was rushed to Halifax Health in grave condition after he was shot in the head. He had remained in critical condition following surgery until officials said on Aug. 17 he died as the result of his injuries. Raynor was laid to rest on Aug. 23 in a tribute that took place across Volusia County.

Wallace is expected back in court in June for another hearing.