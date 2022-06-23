Daytona Beach police honor memory of officer shot, killed one year later

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department is honoring one of its officers who was shot and killed in the line of duty while investigating a suspicious vehicle last year.

Officer Jason Raynor, 26, was shot in the head on June 23, 2021. His suspected shooter, Othal Wallace, was arrested after a multi-state manhunt 56 hours after the shooting.

Raynor, who was with the Daytona Beach Police Department for about three years, was rushed to Halifax Health in grave condition after he was shot. He had remained in critical condition following surgery until officials said on Aug. 17 he died as the result of his injuries.

“Jason’s sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said on the officer’s death.

Raynor was laid to rest on Aug. 23 in a tribute that took place across Volusia County.

The department said Thursday its officers will be wearing a badge to honor Raynor for the next 55 days.

Daytona Beach police said there will also be a public memorial ceremony on Aug. 17, marking the day Raynor died of his injuries. Details of the ceremony will be released at a later date.

Raynor’s family released the following statement one year after his death:

We have mourned what has been the most tragic loss of our lives. Every second of every day feels like groundhogs day. With each day that passes, our feelings remain the same. Our brother, and son, was taken from us by someone who had motive from the start. Violence and hate was the motivator. In 29 seconds, someone made a decision that put Jason to endure 55 days of pain and suffering until he was called home. We promise that Jason’s name will never be forgotten and we will continue to fight for him. Thank you to the community for your continued strength, prayers and love towards our family. We feel that regardless of the trial, one ultimately has to face their creator, who knows the truth.

The 7th District State Attorney’s Office announced it would be seeking the death penalty against Wallace.

After reviewing the facts, evidence and testimony in the case, a grand jury in Volusia County indicted Wallace on first-degree murder, allowing the state to move ahead with its intent to seek the death penalty against him.

“The homicide was committed in the cold, calculated and premeditated manner,” State Attorney RJ Larizza said during the announcement.

A tentative date of April 3, 2023, was set for jury selection to begin in Wallace’s murder trial.