Fallen Daytona Beach officer’s patrol car now on display at Titusville museum

Daytona Beach officers escort the patrol car of Jason Raynor, who was fatally shot while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The patrol car of a Daytona Beach police officer who was fatally shot in June 2021 is now on display at the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Titusville.

Officer Jason Raynor, 26, was shot in the head while investigating a suspicious vehicle on June 23, 2021. His suspected shooter, Othal Wallace, was arrested after a multi-state manhunt 56 hours after the shooting.

Raynor, who had been with the Daytona Beach Police Department for about three years, was rushed to Halifax Health in grave condition after he was shot. He had remained in critical condition following surgery until officials said on Aug. 17 he died as the result of his injuries. Raynor was laid to rest on Aug. 23 in a tribute that took place across Volusia County.

The Daytona Beach Police Department shared images on Facebook Tuesday of officers escorting the fallen officer’s patrol car to the museum.

“We give a special thanks to the museum for providing the space to house Jason’s vehicle and to let it serve as a reminder of our loss,” the department wrote.

After the shooting and manhunt for the suspect, Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young said it was heartbreaking for the department.

“I’m extremely heartbroken,” Young said. “We work extremely hard to try to change the narrative so that we do not have the issues that you see in other areas of the country as it pertains to law enforcement and the communities that we serve.”

Shortly after Raynor died, the 7th District State Attorney’s Office announced it would be seeking the death penalty against Wallace. After reviewing the facts, evidence and testimony in the case, a grand jury in Volusia County indicted Wallace on first-degree murder, allowing the state to move ahead with its intent to seek the death penalty against him.

“The homicide was committed in the cold, calculated and premeditated manner,” State Attorney RJ Larizza said during the announcement.

A tentative date of April 3, 2023, was set for jury selection to begin in Wallace’s murder trial.