Arrest made in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting that killed 20-year-old

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An arrest has been made months after a 20-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach.

Javin Clayton, 20, was arrested on Friday on several charges, including first-degree murder.

The fatal shooting happened on Jan. 9 on Tucker Street, between North Nova Road and U.S. 1. Daytona Beach officers found a man, identified as 20-year-old Travis Hubbert Jr., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a driveway. According to police, officers were told a vehicle drove by and someone fired several shots at the man and the home.

Hubbert was taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to an affidavit, five people, including the victim, were standing on the street when a Chevy Trax drove past and shot at the group. The vehicle did not belong to Clayton, but he was borrowing it from someone.

Police learned the shooter, Clayton, told a friend he recently shot someone and shot the wrong person, according to the affidavit.

Clayton was found guilty in April 2022 in a separate case of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and served over a year in prison.

He was arrested and faces charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, firing a weapon from a vehicle and first-degree murder.

