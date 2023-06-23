Competency hearing set for man accused of stabbing Daytona Beach couple to death

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A judge is expected to decide if a trial will proceed for a man accused of stabbing a Daytona Beach couple to death during Bike Week last year.

A competency hearing is scheduled Friday for Jean Macean, who’s accused of randomly attacking Terry and Brenda Aultman in March 2022 on Wild Olive Avenue in Daytona Beach.

Police said the couple was riding their bicycles home from Bike Week festivities when Macean attacked them with a knife, stabbing them and slashing their throats.

In February, a judge ruled Macean had an unspecified psychosis after experts who examined Macean said he experienced auditory and visual hallucinations and had brain trauma.

Last month, however, a doctor from the Florida Department of Children and Families said he no longer meets the criteria for commitment to the Florida State Hospital.

During a hearing last month, state prosecutors said they’re ready to proceed to trial, however, Macean’s defense team maintained he’s incompetent to stand trial and requested an outside evaluation.

The judge gave the defense until June before she moves forward in the process of deciding if he’s competent.

Friday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

