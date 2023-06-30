Have you seen her? Missing Illinois woman may be in Seminole County

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – An Illinois woman is missing, considered endangered, and may be in Seminole County, police say.

Altamonte Springs police say Julie Merar was reported missing from Prospect Heights, Illinois on Wednesday.

It’s believed the 47-year-old woman may be in the Altamonte Springs-Casselberry area of Seminole County, police said, and they believe she may be a danger to herself.

Police say Merar is 4′10″ tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has pink/red hair.

If you know where she is or has any information, call Altamonte Springs police at 407-339-2441, or call 911.

