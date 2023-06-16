17-year-old girl reported missing and endangered out of Lake Placid

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an alert for a 17-year-old girl missing out of Lake Placid and considered endangered.

Andrea Roura was last seen May 20 in the area of the 280 block of Lincoln Road NE in Lake Placid, according to FDLE.

She’s 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities said Roura is known to have a scar on the bottom of her left ear and on her left shoulder, adding she may be wearing glasses.

Anyone who sees Roura or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE, or the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 or 911.

No other information was shared.

