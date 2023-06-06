Deputies flock to Osceola County neighborhood

Sheriff’s deputies flocked to an Osceola County neighborhood late Monday, but authorities have not yet released any details about the situation.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence was spotted Monday night in an Osceola County neighborhood, but authorities have not yet released any details about the situation.

Osceola County deputies were at the scene on Derby Drive just east of Kissimmee, for hours.

News 6 has made several calls the sheriff’s office but has not heard back.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This story will be updated when deputies release information.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: