1 hurt in shooting at downtown Kissimmee bar

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was wounded Sunday in a shooting at a downtown Kissimmee bar, police said.
The shooting happened at Breeze Kissimmee on Dakin Avenue.
Kissimmee police said the victim was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting was an “isolated incident,” according to police, but no other details have been released.
