83º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 hurt in shooting at downtown Kissimmee bar

Police investigate shooting at Breeze on Dakin Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Osceola County, Kissimmee, Crime, Shooting, Breeze
File photo (Kissimmee Police Department)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was wounded Sunday in a shooting at a downtown Kissimmee bar, police said.

The shooting happened at Breeze Kissimmee on Dakin Avenue.

Kissimmee police said the victim was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was an “isolated incident,” according to police, but no other details have been released.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email