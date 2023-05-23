1 found shot to death near Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are investigating a death in Kissimmee following a complaint about a “suspicious person” on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that they responded to Palma Drive on Sunday after receiving the complaint.

Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive person they believe was shot to death, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.

The release shows that the person was pronounced dead at the scene, leading detectives to investigate the case as a homicide.

No additional information has been provided, including the victim’s name or any arrests made.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

