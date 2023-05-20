Motorcyclist struck, killed in Osceola County crash

Lines painted on the center of a road.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was struck and killed in an Osceola County crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 1:35 p.m. at Alexander Street and S Orange Blossom Trail.

A 58-year-old Kissimmee man was driving a pickup truck west on Orange Blossom Trail, approaching the intersection at Alexander Street in the left lane, at the same time a motorcycle, being driven by a 31-year-old Davenport man, was traveling east on that same road in the inside lane, a crash report shows.

According to the report, the pickup truck driver attempted to make a left turn to travel south on Alexander Street, entering into the path and striking the motorcyclist.

[TRENDING: Florida Gov. DeSantis responds to Disney’s cancelation of Lake Nona project | Rainy season, is that you? Rain chances skyrocket next week | Become a News 6 Insider]

Troopers said as a result the Davenport man was thrown off the motorcycle. He was then taken to the hospital, where he died, according to the FHP.

The pickup driver remained at the scene and was treated for minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: