86º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Orlando man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Orange County crash, FHP says

Crash reported near intersection of Lancaster Road, Lake Ellenor Drive

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Traffic
FHP (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 29-year-old Orlando man died early Saturday after being thrown from a motorcycle he was riding as it struck a concrete pole, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 2:37 a.m. in a business parking lot near the intersection of Lancaster Road and Lake Ellenor Drive, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man failed to stop for a stop sign as he traveled west on Lancaster Road, continuing into the parking lot where the motorcycle struck the concrete pole.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the report states. Troopers believe he was not wearing a helmet.

FHP is still investigating.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Correction:

A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the crash occurred Sunday.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email