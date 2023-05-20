Orlando man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Orange County crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 29-year-old Orlando man died early Saturday after being thrown from a motorcycle he was riding as it struck a concrete pole, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 2:37 a.m. in a business parking lot near the intersection of Lancaster Road and Lake Ellenor Drive, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man failed to stop for a stop sign as he traveled west on Lancaster Road, continuing into the parking lot where the motorcycle struck the concrete pole.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the report states. Troopers believe he was not wearing a helmet.

FHP is still investigating.

