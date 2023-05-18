Amtrak train crashes into semitruck in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Amtrak passenger train struck a semitruck in Volusia County on Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office told News 6 that the crash happened near U.S. 17 and Little Brown Church Road.

No injuries to any of the passengers have been reported at this time, and the semitruck driver suffered very minor injuries, the sheriff’s office added.

Amtrak announced at as of 4:14 p.m., it’s Silver Meteor Train 98, which had taken off from Miami on Thursday, was stopped north of DeLand due to police activity. However, there was no confirmation about whether the delay was related to the semitruck crash.

As of 4:14 PM ET, Silver Meteor Train 98, which departed Miami (MIA) on 5/18, is stopped north of DeLand (DLD) due to police activity. We will provide updates as information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) May 18, 2023

No additional information has been provided at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

