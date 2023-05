(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An overturned truck spilled logs Monday morning onto a major Osceola County road, causing traffic issues.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. 192 west at Nova Road near St. Cloud.

Westbound lanes of U.S. 192 are blocked in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Check back for updates.