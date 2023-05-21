Winter Park woman, 77, dies after crash in Orange County, FHP says

GOLDENROD, Fla. – A 77-year-old woman from Winter Park died after a crash Saturday night in Goldenrod, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 8:39 p.m. as the woman attempted to turn left from eastbound State Road 426 onto northbound Eastbrook Boulevard, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the turn put the woman in the direct path of a sedan that was traveling westbound on SR-426, causing the collision.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, troopers said. The two men occupying the other vehicle — a 25-year-old driver and a 29-year-old passenger, both of Winter Park as well — suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Troopers believe all involved were wearing seat belts.

FHP is still investigating.

No other information was shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: