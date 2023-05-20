Man arrested on DUI charges after crashing semitruck full of frozen food on Florida road, FHP says

A Florida man was arrested on DUI charges Saturday after crashing a semi-truck full of produce on Interstate 75, troopers said.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested on DUI charges Saturday after crashing a semitruck full of frozen food on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred around 8:40 a.m. on I-75 north near mile marker 403 in Alachua County, troopers said.

According to a crash report, a 42-year-old Georgia man was driving a semitruck hauling a 53-foot trailer of frozen food products south on I-75 when he traveled off the road and through the guardrail near the median shoulder.

The semitruck then overturned in the median, entering the northbound lanes, where its trailer struck a U-Haul box truck, troopers said.

The report shows the semitruck driver and his passenger, a 22-year-old Georgia man, sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Georgia driver was arrested on DUI charge sand taken to the Alachua County jail. Troopers did not release his name.

