1 dead, 1 critical after pickup truck overturns in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Orange City man suffered fatal injuries and his passenger was critically injured as both were ejected from an overturning pickup truck early Sunday in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. along southbound U.S. Highway 17-92 as the pickup truck approached State Road 472 in the inside lane, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the vehicle ran off of the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, causing the truck to overturn into a ditch. Both occupants were ejected in the process, the report states.

The driver and passenger were taken to different hospitals where the driver was pronounced dead and the passenger — so far identified only as a female — was treated for critical injuries, according to FHP. Troopers believe neither were wearing proper restraints.

FHP is still investigating.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

