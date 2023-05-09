FBI: Kissimmee cyber security worker recorded more than 150, including children, in cruise bathroom

Jeremy Froias was accused of setting up a hidden camera to record passengers on the Harmony of the Seas cruise that sailed from Miami last month.

A man who was employed by the city of Kissimmee as a cyber security officer secretly recorded more than 150 people, including children, using the bathroom on a seven-day cruise from Miami, according to the FBI.

Court records show that on April 29, Jeremy Froias, 41, boarded the week-long Harmony of the Seas cruise, which was set to make stops at Saint Maarten, San Juan and the Bahamas before its return on May 6.

Agents said on April 30, Froias set up a hidden Wi-Fi camera in a public bathroom aft of the ship’s top deck.

Court documents show the bathroom where Froias reportedly set up his hidden camera. (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

The hidden camera was placed in a section of the wall above the door, which had been removed for repairs, agents said.

At about 7 p.m. on May 1, another passenger found the camera and reported it to the ship’s crew, a criminal complaint shows.

Investigators said a Micro SD card in the camera contained several hours’ worth of footage of the bathroom.

Security personnel aboard the Harmony of the Seas searched the bathroom and eventually seized the hidden camera (circled in the left picture). (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

The video also shows Froias setting up the camera to focus on the toilet before apparently connecting his phone to the camera, agents said.

Additional video shows more than 150 people — at least 40 of whom appear to be children — coming into the bathroom to either use the toilet or change clothes, the affidavit explains.

Agents said Froias admitted to placing the hidden camera in the bathroom.

The city of Kissimmee confirmed Froias was employed as a cyber security officer at the time of his arrest; however, the city said it has since terminated his employment.

The city said Froias was hired in April 2004.

“At the time of his hire and throughout his employment he met all background check requirements to hold the position,” a spokesperson for the city said. “We have no indications at this time that would raise concerns of any illegal activity being performed while on duty.”

The FBI’s San Juan Division announced the agency is seeking victims of Froias, who faces charges of video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material. He was arrested and held on $25,000 bond.

If you or your children were victimized by Froias or have information relevant to the investigation, FBI officials urge you to fill out a short form, which can be found here.

Alternatively, you can contact FBI investigators by reaching out to Harmonycruisevictims@fbi.gov.

