VIDEO: Cows seen running along Kissimmee highway

OSEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Kissimmee were met by a strange sight on Tuesday during their daily commutes: two cows running between vehicles out on the highway.

Brenda Lee shared video of the encounter with News 6, adding that she came across the cows while driving to a doctor’s appointment with her son.

Lee told News 6 that the cows nearly hit her vehicle before she started recording near 2488 Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

“I saw them running next to my car, and they were trying to cross the road,” Lee said. “I did not want to get hit. I could not believe people were just speeding by them.”

According to Lee, police farther down the roadway were trying to round other cows up.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the cows got loose from a trailer that was traveling down the road. Investigators did not say exactly how the cows got loose.

In all, six cows escaped and, as of 4:45 p.m., one cow remains on the run.

Another News 6 viewer shared video on Tuesday showing the cows escaping a hauler along Partin Settlement Road, heading toward U.S.-192.

Deputies are working with the owner of the cows to wrangle the rogue cow.

