85º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘You’ve got 10 seconds:’ Man arrested after string of attempted break-ins at Orlando neighborhood

Joshua Torres, 28, faces several burglary charges

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Crime, Orange County
At one home, surveillance footage shows 28-year-old Joshua Alexis Coronado Torres attempting to pick at the door's lock. (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested last week after trying to break into several homes and cars in an Orlando neighborhood at night, according to the police department.

Police said they received 911 calls from several victims about the attempted break-ins near East Central Boulevard at around 12:45 a.m. on May 31.

At one home, the man — later identified as 28-year-old Joshua Torres — was seen on surveillance footage trying to pick at the lock of the home’s front door, police said.

Torres was seen at another home trying the same approach, though police said that the homeowner caught Torres in the act, telling him, “You’ve got 10 seconds to (inaudible) the door. Get your (explicit) out of here. The police are on their way.”

Surveillance footage shows Torres walking away after the warnings.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to police, officers eventually found Torres walking nearby and placed him under arrest.

Body camera footage shows an officer ask Torres where his shoes were, and Torres responded, saying, “I’ve had a long (explicit) night.”

Torres faces several burglary charges.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email