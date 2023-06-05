‘You’ve got 10 seconds:’ Man arrested after string of attempted break-ins at Orlando neighborhood

At one home, surveillance footage shows 28-year-old Joshua Alexis Coronado Torres attempting to pick at the door's lock.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested last week after trying to break into several homes and cars in an Orlando neighborhood at night, according to the police department.

Police said they received 911 calls from several victims about the attempted break-ins near East Central Boulevard at around 12:45 a.m. on May 31.

At one home, the man — later identified as 28-year-old Joshua Torres — was seen on surveillance footage trying to pick at the lock of the home’s front door, police said.

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY ARREST: It was quite the wake-up call for several Orlando residents when their cameras alerted them to a man trying to break into their homes and vehicles in the East Central Boulevard area. pic.twitter.com/6PUu76Pf4c — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 5, 2023

Torres was seen at another home trying the same approach, though police said that the homeowner caught Torres in the act, telling him, “You’ve got 10 seconds to (inaudible) the door. Get your (explicit) out of here. The police are on their way.”

Surveillance footage shows Torres walking away after the warnings.

According to police, officers eventually found Torres walking nearby and placed him under arrest.

Body camera footage shows an officer ask Torres where his shoes were, and Torres responded, saying, “I’ve had a long (explicit) night.”

Torres faces several burglary charges.

