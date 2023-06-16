Marion County deputies search for missing, endangered man with heart issues

John Carlisle, 76, was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday leaving his home at 18721 SW 108th St. in Dunnellon, deputies said.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are looking for a missing 76-year-old man who is considered endangered due to heart-related issues.

John Carlisle was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday leaving his home at 18721 SW 108th St. in Dunnellon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Carlisle is believed to have left on foot and has limited mobility, using a cane to get around.

He also has heart-related issues and left without his required daily medications, leading to a concern for his safety, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Carlisle is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: