Vulnerable man missing out of Seminole County, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday asked for the public’s help in locating a man considered vulnerable and reported missing out of the Oviedo area.

Trung Quy Tran, 41, was last seen around 10 a.m. Friday at his home on James Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

He’s 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds and may be wearing blue jeans, gray sneakers and a white t-shirt, a social media bulletin states.

Tran is believed to be on foot and is known to frequent a Publix Super Market located at 2871 Clayton Crossing Way, as well as a Walmart at 5511 Deep Lake Road, according to the post.

Anyone with knowledge of Tran’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 911 or 407-665-6650.

Note: This map uses walking directions to connect the locations described by the sheriff’s office and is not intended to illustrate a literal walking path.

