2-month-old puppy missing after being stolen from Flagler County home

BUNNELL, Fla. – A 2-month-old puppy is missing after being stolen from a Flagler County home, according to sheriff’s officials.

Jean Pillitteri, 58, was arrested on Saturday on several charges, including burglary and grand theft.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pillitteri went into the victim’s front porch area on Nutwood Avenue and took the 2-month-old blue nose pit bull. Pillitteri also released other dogs from the property, deputies said.

She went back to the house later on and confronted the victim, who hit Pillitteri in the face in self-defense, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies later located Pillitteri by a nearby pond, but she refused to respond to questioning.

A witness told deputies they saw the victim attempting to round up the victim’s dogs while saying to the dogs she was playing a “game.”

Deputies searched the area near the victim’s home and used a drone to look for the missing puppy, but they did not find the pit bull.

Pillittieri is being held on $13,500 bond.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the stolen dog, please call 386-313-4911 or CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS.

