News 6 podcast Your Florida Daily turns 1

News 6 podcast Your Florida Daily turns one year old and celebrates with a special episode.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Elections, hurricanes and presidential campaigns, oh my!

It’s amazing how much happens in Florida in one year, and the News 6 podcast Your Florida Daily has covered it all.

Friday marks one year since the podcast launched and Your Florida Daily producer and host Katrina Scales is celebrating with a special anniversary episode.

Listeners can take a step back in time and revisit the biggest stories of the past year, along with a look back of the top “random Florida facts” featured on the podcast.

In Friday’s special episode, Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson chats with producer Katrina Scales and News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos about his experience leading his community through Hurricane Ian and gives advice for Floridians experiencing “hurricane fatigue.”

Fun Facts About Your Florida Daily

A new episode of Your Florida Daily is available every weekday morning and gives listeners a selection of the day’s top Florida headlines, along with a nugget of Florida knowledge you may have never heard.

Since the first episode was published on June 30, 2022, Your Florida Daily has been downloaded over 225,000 times by listeners in 10 different countries.

Most episodes are written and voiced by News 6 producer Katrina Scales, who used to work as a radio reporter in Central Florida.

When Katrina’s out of the office, News 6 executive producer John Ambrogne takes the reigns. If his voice sounds familiar, John used to record “This Day in Florida” segments on Central Florida’s 24-hour cable news station, News 13, back in the day.

Follow Katrina Scales on Twitter @ScalesNews.