Your Florida Daily: Eustis police search for man who groped woman, dangerous heat in Central Florida

An intense search is underway in Lake County for a man believed to have groped a woman before driving his pickup truck at a Eustis police officer, causing the officer to open fire on the suspect.

The woman told Eustis police the man wearing a surgical mask and a grey hoodie on Tuesday when he grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

That’s when officers spotted a man matching the description in a black truck nearby.

Police body camera video shows the truck speed off as an officer fires his gun at the suspect.

Investigators said they believe the man they’re looking for is connected to two other jogger attacks that happened in April and May.

“We’re a small city. You know, it’s not like, you know, this is Orlando or something. It’s most likely going to be the same person,” said Eustis police Captain Jon Fahning.

As Governor Ron DeSantis is poised to reinstate and modify the special district that provides some government services to the Walt Disney World resort, two separate Disney-controlled municipalities continue to operate using governmental powers the state granted them more than five decades ago. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal trial in the state’s legal battle against Disney pushed back until after next year’s presidential election.

In a court filing, the governor is asking for the civil trial to start in August 2025.

Disney’s lawyers want it to begin July 15, 2024.

Disney claims the governor and state lawmakers violated First Amendment rights and launched a campaign of retaliation after the company criticized the Parental Rights in Education law.

And feels-like temperatures are set to head back into the triple digits in many areas today.

Doctors at Centra Care are urging people to take precautions and said they’ve seen a recent rise in cases of heat-related illnesses.

Several counties are urging anyone who can’t escape the heat to go to their public library branches to get air conditioning.

Firefighters in Seminole County are even taking extra ice packs and IV fluids on calls in case they’re needed.

Random Florida Fact

Launch Complex 34 in Cape Canaveral is now abandoned and dedicated to preserving the memory of the Apollo 1 crew.

On January 27, 1967, three astronauts Gus Grissom, Edward White and Roger Chaffee perished in a fire during a launch rehearsal.

The fire reacted with pressurized oxygen inside the Apollo 1 capsule turning lethal before they could open the door.

The large cement cradle in the middle of the launch pad remains the official memorial to the brave astronauts, with a commemorative plaque that tells their tale.

Today, visitors are welcome to see the site.