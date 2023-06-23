Your Florida Daily: Lieutenant fired from Seminole Sheriff’s Office, naked man arrested in Flagler

A Seminole County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant was fired after an internal investigation uncovered sexually explicit messages sent to a co-worker.

The sheriff’s office said Lt. Charles Albrecht sent text messages and a video to a newly hired detention deputy.

Documents show he was questioned about his behavior and said he didn’t view that deputy as an employee.

Albrecht spent 23 years with the sheriff’s office, mainly in leadership positions.

Summer has arrived and so has the daily sideways rain, lightning and thunder.

Florida could be in for another round of severe weather today after storms ripped through the central part of the state Thursday.

The National Weather Service recorded wind gusts of about 60 miles per hour in the greater Orlando area.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Cindy formed last night in the Atlantic and is slowly strengthening.

Meantime, Bret remains a tropical storm as it continues its journey toward the Caribbean islands where it’s expected to dissipate.

Flagler County man arrested after multiple hit-and-run crashes. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

A suspected hit-and-run driver’s getaway comes to a bizarre end.

Flagler County deputies released body camera video of them confronting the man who refused to get out of his SUV because he was almost fully naked.

Investigators said Stephen Peterson crashed into several vehicles Wednesday in the Palm Coast area and then sped away from an FWC officer.

Peterson and his passenger, Victoria Averill, both face criminal charges after deputies say they also found drugs in the SUV.

Random Florida Fact

Outside a Hallandale Beach casino, you can find the second-tallest statue in the contiguous United States.

Pegasus and Dragon is an eye-catching attraction outside Gulfstream Park.

The statue is 110 feet tall and weighs more than 700 tons depicting two mythical beasts battling to the death.

At night, the enormous statue is lit up with lasers and loud music plays much to the amusement, and annoyance, of locals.