Another day, another dose of storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another Inconvenient Weather Day across Central Florida as more rain will pour into the region.

Rain chances remain high at 70% through Friday afternoon as an area of low pressure continues to spin to our north in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

After 2 p.m., there is a greater risk of strong storms building in waves from the west to the east. Expect lightning and strong winds up to 60 mph, as well as the chance for localized flooding.

Rain chances remain high through the weekend at 60%.

High temperatures will remain in the low 90s for the next several days.

Pinpointing the tropics

Tropical Storm Bret continues to move over the Lesser Antilles.

Bret will remain a tropical storm and eventually die out south of Jamaica. It will not move over Puerto Rico, nor will it impact Hispaniola as it moves well south of those islands.

Tropical Storm Cindy will move north of the Caribbean and eventually die in the open Atlantic, not impacting land.

Hurricane season runs through November.