82º

Weather

Here’s what it means when News 6 meteorologists declare an Inconvenient Weather Day

Special day will be issued when day could be disrupted by weather

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Florida, Weather, Weather News, Inconvenient Weather Day, News 6, WKMG-TV

ORLANDO, Fla – You may hear WKMG-TV News 6 PinPoint meteorologists refer to a certain day as an “Inconvenient Weather Day” from time to time. But what does that mean?

“When it starts raining hard and you’re wondering if the kids are going to get out of school on time, that’s inconvenient weather,” News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells said. “It might not be a warning, but it’s inconvenient.”

When the PinPoint Weather Team declares an Inconvenient Weather Day you will know that part of your day could be disrupted by the weather.

Here’s what triggers an Inconvenient Weather Day:

  • Thunderstorms containing lightning, heavy rain, gusty wind and small hail
  • Rain that could disrupt outdoor work or plans
  • Heat that could require you to take breaks if outdoors
  • Cold requiring the use of a heavy jacket and bringing pets inside
  • Gusty winds that could be a nuisance to your outdoor plans
  • Thick fog that may require you to give yourself extra time on your morning commute

If the weather turns more severe, the PinPoint Weather Team will declare a Weather Alert Day.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

email