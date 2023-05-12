Here’s what it means when News 6 meteorologists declare an Inconvenient Weather Day

ORLANDO, Fla – You may hear WKMG-TV News 6 PinPoint meteorologists refer to a certain day as an “Inconvenient Weather Day” from time to time. But what does that mean?

“When it starts raining hard and you’re wondering if the kids are going to get out of school on time, that’s inconvenient weather,” News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells said. “It might not be a warning, but it’s inconvenient.”

When the PinPoint Weather Team declares an Inconvenient Weather Day you will know that part of your day could be disrupted by the weather.

Here’s what triggers an Inconvenient Weather Day:

Thunderstorms containing lightning, heavy rain, gusty wind and small hail

Rain that could disrupt outdoor work or plans

Heat that could require you to take breaks if outdoors

Cold requiring the use of a heavy jacket and bringing pets inside

Gusty winds that could be a nuisance to your outdoor plans

Thick fog that may require you to give yourself extra time on your morning commute

If the weather turns more severe, the PinPoint Weather Team will declare a Weather Alert Day.