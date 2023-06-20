Your Florida Daily: Tropical Storm Bret, Disney looking for ‘Bruno’

This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Bret as it chugged toward the eastern Caribbean. (NOAA via AP)

Florida forecasters are keeping a close watch on Tropical Storm Bret as it moves across the Atlantic.

As of Tuesday morning, the national hurricane center said Bret is more than a thousand miles east of the southern windward islands and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Bret should be approaching the Lesser Antilles later this week but forecasters no longer believe the storm will strengthen into a hurricane.

FILE - Orange trees branches and the fruit rots on the ground on Oct. 12, 2022, at Roy Petteway's Citrus and Cattle Farm in Zolfo Springs, Fla., after they were knocked down from the effects of Hurricane Ian. According to U.S. Agriculture Department estimates released Friday, Dec. 9, production of oranges in Florida is forecast to drop by 36% for this season compared with estimates from October, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The price of orange juice is set to go up again after Florida farmers produced the smallest citrus crop in nearly 100 years.

The cost of a gallon of OJ has already risen more than 17% since the beginning of 2022 to more than $10.

This past year, citrus greening and bouts of bad weather severely harmed citrus crops

And analysts said Florida can’t get extra oranges from Brazil because that country’s production has also been low.

This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP) (© 2021 Disney. All Rights Reserved.)

There’s an unusual casting call happening soon at Disney World.

Disney is looking for people to play the role of “Bruno” from the animated film “Encanto.”

The song says “7-foot frame” but the company wants performers between five-foot-six and five-foot-nine with an athletic build.

Auditions are set for Saturday, July 8.

Random Florida Fact

A 400-acre rural farm about 30 miles north of Panama City is home to a wolf preserve.

The Seacrest Wolf Preserve is the only non-profit of its kind in the southeast U.S. and gives homes for displaced captive gray wolves and Arctic wolves who faced being euthanized.

Visitors can go on a tour and interact with the wolf packs, along with other small animals being cared for at Seacrest.