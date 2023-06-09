Your Florida Daily: Trump indicted, Citizens looks to hike rates for Florida policy holders

(Mary Altaffer, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A federal grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Mara-A-Lago estate.

He’s expected in a Florida courtroom on Tuesday.

Trump made the announcement on his social media platform last night.

The 37-count indictment involves the retention of national defense information, conspiracy and obstruction.

Trump has already been indicted for financial fraud in New York and is involved in separate grand jury investigations in Washington, Atlanta and now Miami.

Citizens Property Insurance is asking state regulators to approve a double-digit increase for policyholders.

Company officials appeared before the state office of insurance regulation in Tallahassee yesterday.

The state-backed carrier is pushing for what amounts to a 14% increase.

They said it’s needed after an increased assessment risk and a dip in reserves due to two hurricanes last year.

Regulators are now reviewing the information presented in the hearing.

If approved, the rate hike would take effect on Nov. 1 for new and renewed policies.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

The leader of an antisemitic group in Florida is threatening to sue the sheriff of Volusia County claiming he put the group at risk.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood hosted a press conference in February calling them a “white supremacist neo-nazi hate group” that had been distributing propaganda in Central Florida neighborhoods and parking lots.

Now the leader of the group is accusing Chitwood of intimidation, which the sheriff called “dumb.”

Chitwood is also selling merchandise showing the sheriff flushing people with a swastika and the group’s logo into a toilet with the words “scumbag eradication team.”

Random Florida Fact

Florida’s oldest Black cemeteries are marked with shells, stones, and mementos of the deceased.

The Pinehurst and San Sebastian cemeteries in St. Augustine are home to headstones dating back to the 1840s.

Many buried here were born into slavery, but other, later graves are those of World War I veterans and railroad workers who were not allowed to be buried in the same ground as their white counterparts.

Since the property’s owner died in the 60s, the graveyards have fallen into complete disrepair with the occasional community clean-up.