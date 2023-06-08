Your Florida Daily: Trump classified document probe, Lionel Messi coming to Florida

(Charlie Neibergall, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

There’s been a twist in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents after he left office.

Sources familiar with the matter told the New York Times a “previously unknown federal grand jury in Florida has recently started hearing testimony in the case.”

The revelation comes after a separate grand jury collecting testimony in Washington went quiet.

The case likely now focuses on potential violations of the Espionage Act, specifically whether Trump showed off national security documents to people at his Mar-A-Lago resort.

Legal experts said there could be a number of reasons a new grand jury was launched in Miami, including accessibility to witnesses and targets.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is leading the inquiry and has kept the case out of public view.

The National Weather Service was on the ground in Brevard County today and determined an EF-1 tornado touched down.

The Satellite Beach area took the hardest hit Wednesday as nasty weather moved through.

Wind toppled trees along with fences and sheds were torn apart.

“Passed just as quick, it wasn’t even 10 seconds long and it was gone,” one resident told News 6.

Fortunately, despite all the damage, there are no reports of injuries.

He’s considered the best soccer player in the world.

And now, Lionel Messi is taking his talents to South Florida.

The 35-year-old icon plans to join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami club.

He reportedly chose MLS over offers to return to FC Barcelona or play for a club in Saudi Arabia, which would have paid up to a billion dollars over two years.

Messi said he’s coming to the U.S. to enjoy day-to-day family life more.

Random Florida Fact

There is one state park in Florida where the public can book a tour and explore a network of huge, airy limestone caves: the Florida Caverns in Marianna.

Ducking into these subterranean caverns reveals stalagmites and stalactites.

According to local legends, a group of teenagers were picnicking in one of the main caverns and discovered a hidden chamber with a mysterious old man sleeping on the floor.

The man spoke with a strange accent and told the bewildered picnickers he’d been sleeping for 100 years before bolting from the cave, never to be seen again!