Your Florida Daily: DeSantis running for president, Florida’s annual python challenge

Gov. Ron DeSantis has formally entered the race for the White House.

DeSantis announced his presidential campaign on the Twitter “Spaces” platform with CEO Elon Musk, however, the announcement was delayed by a series of technical difficulties.

A short time before the announcement DeSantis signed a bill into law that allows him to run for president without resigning as Florida governor.

Firearms recovered from 32-year-old Eric Sandow's vehicle (Fairfax County Police Department)

A Florida man who traveled to a Virginia preschool with an AK-47, a handgun and several magazines in his car now faces felony charges, according to investigators.

Police in Fairfax County Virginia said Eric Sandow, 32, was unarmed at the time and told officers he was quote “making his way to the CIA.”

After finding the firearms in his car, Sandow was arrested and faces charges of felony possession of a firearm on school property.

First Lady Casey DeSantis (in red) holds an invasive python along with other state leaders in Miami. (WJXT)

Python hunters assemble!

Florida is now accepting applications for its annual python challenge and more than $30,000 in prize money is up for grabs.

Anyone who captures the most invasive pythons will automatically win $10,000.

The competition starts at midnight on Aug. 4 and lasts for nine days.

Last year, 231 pythons were removed from South Florida during the competition with the biggest measuring more than 11 feet long.

Random Florida Fact

The Cuban Sandwich as we know it in the United States was invented in Florida.

In fact, the Cuban sandwich is at the center of a long-running friendly rivalry between Miami and Tampa.

As part of that rivalry, the “Historic Tampa Cuban Sandwich” was designated the “signature sandwich of the city of Tampa” by the Tampa City Council in 2012.