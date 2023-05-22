Your Florida Daily: DeSantis expected to launch presidential bid; NAACP issues travel advisory

(Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s expected to be a big week for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Multiple sources say he will officially file to enter the presidential race, taking on former President Donald Trump and others for the Republican nomination.

Political experts have said DeSantis would throw his hat in the ring after Florida’s legislative session and the signing of the budget.

It’s also a growing field of GOP candidates.

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are in the running. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott announced his candidacy Monday and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez may also be joining the race.

(2015 Getty Images)

A Florida travel advisory was issued this weekend by the NAACP.

In a statement, the civil rights group accused the governor of engaging in a quote “blatant war against diversity and inclusion.”

The statement said anyone coming to Florida should be aware of the “open hostility” towards African Americans and people of color.

The move follows a similar advisory last month by “Equality Florida” over LGBTQ issues in the state.

And with millions preparing to travel for the memorial day weekend, gas prices continue heading in the right direction.

AAA said the price for a gallon of regular dropped another seven cents in the last week with some stations now selling gas for $3.20 or less.

That’s about a dollar less per gallon than this time last year.

Random Florida Fact

Interstate 75, also known as alligator alley, used to be named the Everglades Parkway.

The construction of the road was a source of major controversy back in the early 1960s.

Dade County hated the idea of losing traffic to the west coast.

And AAA believed it would be useless to cars and merely an alley for alligators.

Some also called it the highway of death until it was converted into four lanes with bridges for wildlife to pass under.

