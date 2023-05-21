Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Orlando ahead of potential presidential campaign

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the Florida Family Policy Council dinner in Orlando on Saturday.

The stop comes as all eyes are on him as he’s expected to announce a run for president next week.

DeSantis is expected to throw his hat in the ring on Wednesday, according to CBS News.

For months now, political experts have been saying the Florida governor would announce a presidential bid after the legislative session, so that he could have those wins to tout.

News 6 political expert Jim Clark weighed in on if the session was a win for DeSantis.

“You know, it’s really hard to say when the whole set up was that he would pass his agenda and for 60 days, he would be the focus of the entire nation. And certainly he’s gotten more publicity than the other 49 governors combined, and yet almost every week, he falls in the polls,” Clark said in an interview with Justin Warmoth for The Weekly.

The latest polling from CBS News shows DeSantis trailing former President Donald Trump by more than 30 points when it comes to people being asked which GOP candidate they would be voting for.

