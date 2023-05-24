Florida man accused of bringing AK-47 to Virginia preschool

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Florida man was arrested after police said he was trespassing at a preschool in Virginia on Tuesday, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Police announced the arrest on social media, saying that the man — identified as 32-year-old Eric Sandow of Gainesville — was found at the Dolly Madison Preschool in McLean.

McLean, who was unarmed at the time, reportedly said that “he was making his way to the CIA,” investigators explained.

A search warrant executed on Sandow’s vehicle yielded two firearms, including an AK-47, a release from the department states.

Sandow faces charges of felony possession of a firearm on school property.

