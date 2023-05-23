Deltona man shows up naked at Volusia home after crashing truck, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing into a utility pole and then showing up at someone’s home naked, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to 144 Fort Smith Blvd. around 2:14 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of the crash.

Upon arrival, deputies found a pickup truck that had crashed into and completely severed a nearby utility pole, court records show. However, investigators said the driver wasn’t at the scene.

Less than an hour later, deputies responded to a home on Trade Street after getting reports about a burglary — a naked man banging on the door, according to a charging affidavit.

Responding deputies said they found 39-year-old Kevin Gardner at the home, and he was seen with several injuries on his face and legs.

The affidavit shows that Gardner was the owner of the crashed truck, though he told deputies that the truck had been stolen. Gardner then changed his story several times, saying he had seizures and didn’t remember anything, deputies said.

According to investigators, a breath test revealed that Gardner’s blood-alcohol content was higher than the legal limit.

Gardner was later arrested and faces charges of burglary, indecent exposure, criminal mischief, resisting an officer without violence, leaving the scene of a crash, DUI and three counts of DUI with property damage. He is held on a $14,000 bond.

