Deltona man accused of chasing children with vehicle, nearly hitting them

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Deltona man faces charges after he drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk while chasing children, nearly striking them, according to a charging affidavit.

Volusia County deputies responded Friday to the intersection of Tune Avenue and Treehaven Drive around 4:42 p.m.

A witness told deputies they were driving southbound on Treehaven Drive behind a man driving a blue Mitsubishi vehicle when he exited the vehicle and began yelling at children playing in the street.

According to the affidavit, the witness honked her horn due to the man, later identified as Anthony Burgos, blocking the road with his vehicle.

Deputies said Burgos began chasing the children in his vehicle on Treehaven Drive and then on Tune Avenue by “speeding up behind them on the sidewalk almost striking them.”

The witness said they stopped to ask the children if they were safe when they stated, “the man tried to kill them by running them over.”

According to the affidavit, the witness said a woman walking her dog on the sidewalk was also nearly hit by Burgos’ vehicle.

A second witness corroborated the story and stated when he asked Burgos what was going on, the man said, “The kids were in the street.”

The children were also interviewed by deputies who said they had to run into a random house because they feared for their lives.

Burgos admitted to following the children in his vehicle, but only to “speak to their parents about them being in the roadway,” according to investigators.

Burgos faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

