Hearing could decide resentencing trial for men convicted in Deltona Xbox murders

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A court hearing on Tuesday could decide whether a resentencing trial for two men found guilty and sentenced to death in the brutal murders of six people and a dog in a Deltona home almost 19 years ago will resume.

Resentencing for Troy Victorino, 46, and Jerone Hunter, 36, was halted last month when an appeals court panel granted the state’s emergency motion after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill eliminating a requirement for unanimous jury recommendations before judges can impose death sentences. When Victorino and Hunter were originally convicted of the murders in 2006, they were sentenced to death, but the ruling was not based on a unanimous jury recommendation.

The two men were convicted of killing six people and a dog in what became known as the Xbox murders because Victorino had gone to the home to retrieve an Xbox system he had left behind after he had been caught squatting there.

The new law only requires eight out of 12 jurors to recommend a death sentence.

A new motion filed over the weekend by Victorino and Hunter’s lawyers is asking the full appeals court to take up the case. They want to use the old law, which requires unanimous jury recommendation for the death penalty.

Court is set to resume at 10 a.m.