Jury seated for resentencing of felons in 2004 Deltona Xbox murders

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Resentencing will begin next week for two of the men who were convicted of murdering six people over an Xbox in Deltona in 2004.

A jury was seated for the case of Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter.

The men are two of the four suspects who beat six people and a dog to death inside a home in August 2004.

Victorino and Hunter were originally sentenced to death, but the sentences were later overturned because the jury’s decision wasn’t unanimous, as required after supreme court rulings in 2016.

However, due to a new death penalty law signed by Gov. DeSantis Thursday, the resentencing of Victorino and Hunter also will not require a unanimous jury recommendation of death to send either man back to death row.

The victims, all friends, died from blunt force trauma to their heads after being hit several times, a medical examiner said. Their bodies were also cut and stabbed, according to authorities.

They were Erin Belanger, 22; Michelle Natan, 19; Roberto Gonzalez, 28; Jonathan Gleason, 17; Francisco Ayo-Roman, 30; and Anthony Vega, 34.

The crime became known as the Xbox murders because the accused mastermind, Victorino, had gone to the house to get his Xbox and other items he had left behind after he was caught squatting in the home.

The resentencing will begin Tuesday.

