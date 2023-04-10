Resentencing hearing held in 2004 Deltona Xbox murders

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two men convicted in a gruesome murder in Deltona are set to find out if they will head back to death row.

Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter, two of four suspects who beat six people and a dog to death inside a home in August 2004, will return to court Monday morning.

Victorino and Hunter were sentenced to death, but those sentences were later overturned because the jury’s decision wasn’t unanimous.

The victims, all friends, died from blunt force trauma to their heads after being hit several times, a medical examiner said. Their bodies were also cut and stabbed, according to authorities.

The crime became known as the Xbox murders because the accused mastermind, Victorino, had gone to the house to get his XBox and other items after he was caught squatting in the home.

Jury selection for their new sentencing hearing is scheduled to start Monday and is expected to take several days.

