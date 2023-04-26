WATCH LIVE: Resentencing trial in Deltona Xbox murders

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A resentencing trial will continue Wednesday for two men convicted in the gruesome so-called Xbox murders in Deltona nearly 20 years ago.

Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter beat six people and a dog to death inside a home in August 2004 and were originally sentenced to death. Their sentences were later overturned, however, because the jury’s decision wasn’t unanimous.

The crime became known as the Xbox murders because the accused mastermind, Victorino, had gone to the house to get his Xbox and other items after he was caught squatting in the home.

The victims, all friends, died from blunt force trauma to their heads after being struck several times, a medical examiner said. Their bodies were also cut and stabbed, according to authorities.

Testimony began Tuesday with the medical examiner taking the stand, followed by a deputy who worked the scene, as well as a coworker of one of the victims.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill eliminating the requirement for unanimous jury recommendations before judges can impose death sentences. The new law took effect immediately and represents a major change in Florida’s death-penalty system.

Prosecutors filed a motion to use the new death penalty law, but court records show the judge denied it, meaning the jury would have to be unanimous for the death sentences to remain in place.

The court agreed with the defense argument, which stated that since jury selection was underway when DeSantis signed the new death penalty law, the trial had already begun.

