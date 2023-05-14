🏘️Cities with the most expensive homes in the Deltona metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is.
More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of May 4, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.39%.
The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by 3% to $334,994.Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others.
Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Black Men Sundays talks about building generational wealth. Check out every episode in the media player below:
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Deltona metro area using data from Zillow.
Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of March 2023. The ZHVI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 22 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Charts for each city show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.
Stacker
#20. Daytona Beach, FL
- Typical home value: $256,550
- 1-year price change: +10.7%
- 5-year price change: +77.4%
Stacker
#19. South Daytona, FL
- Typical home value: $270,369
- 1-year price change: +6.8%
- 5-year price change: +59.0%
Stacker
#18. Orange City, FL
- Typical home value: $282,739
- 1-year price change: +6.0%
- 5-year price change: +65.0%
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Deltona
Stacker
#17. Deltona, FL
- Typical home value: $294,166
- 1-year price change: +4.7%
- 5-year price change: +54.3%
Stacker
#16. Bunnell, FL
- Typical home value: $294,568
- 1-year price change: +4.7%
- 5-year price change: +83.0%
Stacker
#15. Edgewater, FL
- Typical home value: $296,775
- 1-year price change: +5.9%
- 5-year price change: +60.9%
Stacker
#14. De Leon Springs, FL
- Typical home value: $309,010
- 1-year price change: +9.6%
- 5-year price change: +69.4%
Stacker
#13. Pierson, FL
- Typical home value: $320,381
- 1-year price change: +10.6%
- 5-year price change: +73.4%
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Deltona
Stacker
#12. Lake Helen, FL
- Typical home value: $321,302
- 1-year price change: +7.7%
- 5-year price change: +73.9%
Stacker
#11. Deland, FL
- Typical home value: $324,370
- 1-year price change: +6.2%
- 5-year price change: +65.0%
Stacker
#10. Oak Hill, FL
- Typical home value: $326,689
- 1-year price change: +7.8%
- 5-year price change: +75.4%
Stacker
#9. Enterprise, FL
- Typical home value: $352,282
- 1-year price change: +2.9%
- 5-year price change: +48.2%
Stacker
#8. Port Orange, FL
- Typical home value: $355,314
- 1-year price change: +5.1%
- 5-year price change: +51.7%
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Deltona metro area
Stacker
#7. Palm Coast, FL
- Typical home value: $359,585
- 1-year price change: +3.2%
- 5-year price change: +60.9%
Stacker
#6. Debary, FL
- Typical home value: $373,954
- 1-year price change: +4.8%
- 5-year price change: +51.8%
Stacker
#5. Ormond Beach, FL
- Typical home value: $390,578
- 1-year price change: +7.0%
- 5-year price change: +57.9%
Stacker
#4. Daytona Beach Shores, FL
- Typical home value: $451,283
- 1-year price change: +5.8%
- 5-year price change: +59.6%
Stacker
#3. New Smyrna Beach, FL
- Typical home value: $469,110
- 1-year price change: +8.4%
- 5-year price change: +73.8%
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Deltona metro area
Stacker
#2. Flagler Beach, FL
- Typical home value: $496,602
- 1-year price change: +6.6%
- 5-year price change: +66.8%
Stacker
#1. Ponce Inlet, FL
- Typical home value: $564,125
- 1-year price change: +5.0%
- 5-year price change: +62.2%