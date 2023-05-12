☕Highest-rated cafes in Orlando, according to Yelp

ORLANDO, Fla. – From the first coffee houses in the Ottoman Empire to Boston’s London Coffee House, cafes have always been an egalitarian place to gather, sip, and share ideas, many of which have changed the world.
During the Enlightenment, cafes would regularly entertain the likes of Voltaire, Rousseau, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and Isaac Newton. Later, Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre would spend hours in cafes, pondering their works and holding court alongside other intellectuals.
Needless to say, coffee and cafes beget some revolutionary ideas; sipping a cup may even be a political act. When settlers dumped tea into the Boston Harbor to send a message to the British Empire, tea became a British loyalist’s drink, and coffee became a popular substitute. Unsurprisingly, Boston’s London Coffee House opened in 1689, was soon renamed the American Coffee House. Later on in Philadelphia, Merchant Coffee House, also known as the City Tavern, would host the likes of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Paul Revere, as well as witness an early reading of the Declaration of Independence.
Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:
Many other coffee shops steeped in history abound in the United States, including New York City’s Caffe Reggio. Founded in 1927, it was the first to serve cappuccino in the country, as well as one of the first to use a La Pavoni espresso machine. New Orleans’ Cafe du Monde, founded in 1862, is a fixture in the French Quarter for its coffee and beignets.
Whether it’s for a cup of Joe, a heady conversation, or simply a place to start the day, cafes have become part of our personal landmarks, so where have others gone to find their refuge or perhaps their perfect dose of caffeine? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cafes in Orlando using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.
Yelp
#30. Peach Valley Cafe
- Rating: 4.0/5 (25 reviews)
- Adress: 1221 S Orlando Ave Maitland, FL 32751
- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Coffee & Tea, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#29. Dolce Thornton Park
- Rating: 4.0/5 (44 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Adress: 500 E Central Blvd Orlando, FL 32801
- Categories: Desserts, Cafes, American (New)
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#28. Keke's Breakfast Cafe
- Rating: 4.0/5 (400 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Adress: 345 W Fairbanks Ave Winter Park, FL 32789
- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, American (Traditional), Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#27. Mi Pan Boricua
- Rating: 4.0/5 (21 reviews)
- Price: $
- Adress: 4063 S Goldenrod Rd Orlando, FL 32822
- Categories: Cafes, Cuban, Puerto Rican
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#26. Another Broken Egg Cafe
- Rating: 4.0/5 (776 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Adress: 410 Orlando Ave Ste N100A Winter Park, FL 32789
- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, American (Traditional)
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#25. 240 Rose Cafe
- Rating: 4.0/5 (346 reviews)
- Price: $
- Adress: 240 N Pennsylvania Ave Ste 101 Winter Park, FL 32789
- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, Sandwiches
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#24. Cafe 906
- Rating: 4.0/5 (162 reviews)
- Price: $
- Adress: 4932 New Broad St Orlando, FL 32814
- Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, French
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#23. Another Broken Egg Cafe
- Rating: 4.0/5 (218 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Adress: 6324 S Semoran Blvd Ste 1001 Orlando, FL 32822
- Categories: American (Traditional), Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#22. First Watch
- Rating: 4.0/5 (183 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Adress: 6622 Eagle Watch Dr Ste 575 Orlando, FL 32822
- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, American (Traditional)
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#21. First Watch
- Rating: 4.0/5 (67 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Adress: 140 N Orlando Ave Ste 100 Winter Park, FL 32789
- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, American (Traditional)
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#20. Baldwin Perk
- Rating: 4.0/5 (79 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Adress: 4833 New Broad St Orlando, FL 32814
- Categories: Cafes, Bakeries, Breakfast & Brunch
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#19. George's Cafe
- Rating: 4.0/5 (86 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Adress: 505 North Park Ave Ste 109 Winter Park, FL 32789
- Categories: Bakeries, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#18. New General
- Rating: 4.5/5 (133 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Adress: 155 E New England Ave Winter Park, FL 32789
- Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#17. Dixie Belle's Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (611 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Adress: 7125 S Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32809
- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, Diners
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#16. Park Avenue Smoothie Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (26 reviews)
- Adress: 400 S Park Ave Ste 165 Winter Park, FL 32789
- Categories: Cafes, Sandwiches, Juice Bars & Smoothies
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#15. The Kitty Beautiful
- Rating: 4.5/5 (38 reviews)
- Price: $
- Adress: 360 State Ln Orlando, FL 32801
- Categories: Cafes, Coffee & Tea, Pet Adoption
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#14. DT Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (11 reviews)
- Adress: 250 S Orange Ave Ste 130P Orlando, FL 32801
- Categories: Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#13. Cindy's Café Authentic Cuban Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5/5 (89 reviews)
- Price: $
- Adress: 2512 N Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32804
- Categories: Cuban, Cafes, Latin American
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#12. Kolombia Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (44 reviews)
- Adress: 25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 160 Orlando, FL 32806
- Categories: Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#11. Cafe Don Juan
- Rating: 4.5/5 (85 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Adress: 1100 Orlando Ave Winter Park, FL 32789
- Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Coffee & Tea
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#10. Millie Moo's
- Rating: 4.5/5 (47 reviews)
- Adress: 4085 Lb Mcleod Rd Ste E Orlando, FL 32811
- Categories: Indoor Playcentre, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#9. Leguminati
- Rating: 4.5/5 (223 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Adress: 2401 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32806
- Categories: Vegan, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#8. Easy Luck Coffee & Bodega
- Rating: 4.5/5 (94 reviews)
- Adress: 2425 E South St Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#7. Buttermilk Bakery
- Rating: 4.5/5 (422 reviews)
- Price: $
- Adress: 1198 Orange Ave Winter Park, FL 32789
- Categories: Bakeries, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#6. Craft & Common
- Rating: 4.5/5 (579 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Adress: 47 E Robinson St Ste 100 Orlando, FL 32801
- Categories: Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#5. Foodies Cafe
- Rating: 5.0/5 (66 reviews)
- Price: $
- Adress: 436 S Parramore Ave Orlando, FL 32805
- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#4. Maya Café lounge & gallery
- Rating: 5.0/5 (27 reviews)
- Adress: 1980 Howell Branch Rd Aloma, FL 32792
- Categories: American (New), Coffee & Tea, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#3. Haan Coffee
- Rating: 5.0/5 (100 reviews)
- Price: $
- Adress: 1235 E Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Coffee Roasteries, Coffee & Tea, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#2. Blackbird Comics & Coffeehouse
- Rating: 5.0/5 (20 reviews)
- Adress: 500 E Horatio Ave Maitland, FL 32751
- Categories: Comic Books, Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#1. Latin Square Cuisine
- Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)
- Adress: 250 S Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32801
- Categories: Latin American, Cafes, Sandwiches
- Read more on Yelp