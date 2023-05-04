With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.
Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs.
Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Florida using 2022 rankings from Niche.
Canva
#30. Marion County
- Overall Grade: B+
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: B
- Population: 370,372
Canva
#29. Franklin County
- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: D-
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 12,232
Canva
#28. Columbia County
- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B+
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 69,265
Canva
#27. Citrus County
- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 151,888
Canva
#26. Wakulla County
- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 33,144
Canva
#25. Okeechobee County
- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: C+
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 39,716
Canva
#24. Highlands County
- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: C+
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 101,174
Terry Kelly // Shutterstock
#23. Washington County
- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 24,906
Canva
#22. DeSoto County
- Overall Grade: C
- Public School Grade: D-
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 34,027
Studio952 // Shutterstock
#21. Hendry County
- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: C-
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 39,439
Canva
#20. Jefferson County
- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: D
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 14,405
Canva
#19. Levy County
- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: C
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 42,392
Victoria1988 // Shutterstock
#18. Bradford County
- Overall Grade: C
- Public School Grade: D+
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 27,928
Canva
#17. Putnam County
- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: C-
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 73,147
jenniferlee4828 // Shutterstock
#16. Hardee County
- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: C
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 25,632
Roberto Galan // Shutterstock
#15. Union County
- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 16,141
Roberto Galan // Shutterstock
#14. Baker County
- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: C+
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 28,003
Canva
#13. Madison County
- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: D+
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 18,051
Canva
#12. Gadsden County
- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: C-
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 44,233
Canva
#11. Jackson County
- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 48,067
Canva
#10. Suwannee County
- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 43,514
Canva
#9. Gilchrist County
- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B+
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 17,759
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#8. Glades County
- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: C+
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 12,183
Susan C. Brown // Shutterstock
#7. Holmes County
- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: C+
- Cost of living grade: A
- Population: 19,622
Canva
#6. Taylor County
- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: C
- Cost of living grade: A
- Population: 21,762
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#5. Liberty County
- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: A
- Population: 7,987
Jen Wolf // Shutterstock
#4. Hamilton County
- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: D-
- Cost of living grade: A
- Population: 13,973
Canva
#3. Calhoun County
- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: A-
- Cost of living grade: A
- Population: 13,863
Canva
#2. Dixie County
- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: A
- Population: 16,701
Canva
#1. Lafayette County
- Overall Grade: B+
- Public School Grade: A-
- Cost of living grade: A
- Population: 8,343