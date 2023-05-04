64º

LIVE

News 6 Insider

💵Counties with the lowest cost of living in Florida

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed say they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs

Stacker.com staff

Tags: Money, Finances, Florida, Insider

With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs.

Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Florida using 2022 rankings from Niche.

Black Men Sundays talks about building generational wealth. Check out every episode in the media player below:

Canva

#30. Marion County

- Overall Grade: B+
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: B
- Population: 370,372

Canva

#29. Franklin County

- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: D-
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 12,232

Canva

#28. Columbia County

- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B+
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 69,265

Canva

#27. Citrus County

- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 151,888

Canva

#26. Wakulla County

- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 33,144

Canva

#25. Okeechobee County

- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: C+
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 39,716

Canva

#24. Highlands County

- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: C+
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 101,174

Terry Kelly // Shutterstock

#23. Washington County

- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 24,906

Canva

#22. DeSoto County

- Overall Grade: C
- Public School Grade: D-
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 34,027

Studio952 // Shutterstock

#21. Hendry County

- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: C-
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 39,439

Canva

#20. Jefferson County

- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: D
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 14,405

Canva

#19. Levy County

- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: C
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 42,392

Victoria1988 // Shutterstock

#18. Bradford County

- Overall Grade: C
- Public School Grade: D+
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 27,928

Canva

#17. Putnam County

- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: C-
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 73,147

jenniferlee4828 // Shutterstock

#16. Hardee County

- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: C
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 25,632

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#15. Union County

- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 16,141

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#14. Baker County

- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: C+
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 28,003

Canva

#13. Madison County

- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: D+
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 18,051

Canva

#12. Gadsden County

- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: C-
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 44,233

Canva

#11. Jackson County

- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 48,067

Canva

#10. Suwannee County

- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 43,514

Canva

#9. Gilchrist County

- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B+
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 17,759

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#8. Glades County

- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: C+
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Population: 12,183

Susan C. Brown // Shutterstock

#7. Holmes County

- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: C+
- Cost of living grade: A
- Population: 19,622

Canva

#6. Taylor County

- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: C
- Cost of living grade: A
- Population: 21,762

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#5. Liberty County

- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: A
- Population: 7,987

Jen Wolf // Shutterstock

#4. Hamilton County

- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: D-
- Cost of living grade: A
- Population: 13,973

Canva

#3. Calhoun County

- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: A-
- Cost of living grade: A
- Population: 13,863

Canva

#2. Dixie County

- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: A
- Population: 16,701

Canva

#1. Lafayette County

- Overall Grade: B+
- Public School Grade: A-
- Cost of living grade: A
- Population: 8,343

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES